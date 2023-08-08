Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $457,000

A 1,323-square-foot house built in 1961 has changed hands. The property located at 3712 Douglas Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 18, 2023. The $457,000 purchase price works out to $345 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house comes with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. Situated on a spacious 6,969-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In March 2023, a 1,425-square-foot home on Leafgreen Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $533. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Woodward Drive in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,371-square-foot home was sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $507. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,259-square-foot home at 3542 Fir Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.