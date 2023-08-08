Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $460,000

The property located at 2404 Gardner Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on July 20, 2023 for $460,000, or $390 per square foot. The house, built in 1974, has an interior space of 1,180 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property occupies a sizable 7,405-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Kenmore Lane in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,310-square-foot home was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $286. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 960-square-foot home at 2508 Stephanie Court in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $595,000, a price per square foot of $620. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In February 2023, a 1,070-square-foot home on Janero Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $555,000, a price per square foot of $519. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.