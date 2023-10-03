Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $525,000

207 Yates Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 207 Yates Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Sept. 15, 2023 for $525,000, or $614 per square foot.

The house, built in 1950, has an interior space of 855 square feet. The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,077-square-foot home at 1917 Will Scarlet Lane in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $652,500, a price per square foot of $606. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 1,194-square-foot home on Leonard Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $720,000, a price per square foot of $603. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Magowan Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 924-square-foot home was sold for $700,500, a price per square foot of $758. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.