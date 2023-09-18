Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $570,000

4917 Sea Wolf Drive (Google Street View)

A 1,084-square-foot house built in 1970 has changed hands.

The property located at 4917 Sea Wolf Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 30, 2023, for $570,000, or $526 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

In August 2023, a 1,622-square-foot home on Charmian Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $395. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Middle Rincon Road in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,656-square-foot home was sold for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $679. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,540-square-foot home at 4960 Snark Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $600,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.