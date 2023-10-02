Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $585,000

4957 Sea Wolf Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 4957 Sea Wolf Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,540-square-foot property, built in 1964, was sold on Sept. 18, 2023, for $585,000, or $380 per square foot. This single-story house presents a roomy floor plan, featuring four bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,084-square-foot home at 4917 Sea Wolf Drive in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $570,000, a price per square foot of $526. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,622-square-foot home on Charmian Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $395. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hansen Drive in Santa Rosa in September 2023 a 1,640-square-foot home was sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $412. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

