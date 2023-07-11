Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $600,000

The property located at 6608 Fairfield Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 23, 2023. The $600,000 purchase price works out to $428 per square foot. The house, built in 1964, has an interior space of 1,401 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 8,712 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,456-square-foot home at 6690 Fairfield Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $600,000, a price per square foot of $412. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On White Oak Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,172-square-foot home was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $439. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,870-square-foot home on Fairfield Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $396. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

