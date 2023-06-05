Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $606,000

A 1,219-square-foot house built in 1966 has changed hands. The property located at 1248 Kerney Street in Santa Rosa was sold on May 16, 2023. The $606,000 purchase price works out to $497 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 5,662-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Ensenada Court in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,209-square-foot home was sold for $364,000, a price per square foot of $301.

A 1,104-square-foot home at 1617 Jolon Court in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $615,000, a price per square foot of $557.

In January 2023, a 1,372-square-foot home on El Cerrito Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $578,000, a price per square foot of $421.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.