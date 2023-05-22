Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $620,000

The property located at 4021 Mayette Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on April 28, 2023 for $620,000, or $552 per square foot. The house, built in 1960, has an interior space of 1,123 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 958-square-foot home at 4310 Princeton Way in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $650,000, a price per square foot of $678.

In January 2023, a 1,769-square-foot home on Mayette Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $805,000, a price per square foot of $455.

On Glacier Court in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,612-square-foot home was sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $329.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.