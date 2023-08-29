Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $625,000

A house located at 2444 San Sebastian Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,080-square-foot property, built in 1985, was sold on Aug. 8, 2023. The $625,000 purchase price works out to $579 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In March 2023, a 1,360-square-foot home on San Pedro Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $652,000, a price per square foot of $479. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,348-square-foot home at 392 Wren Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $630,000, a price per square foot of $467. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Wren Drive in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,746-square-foot home was sold for $799,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.