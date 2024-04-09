Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $626,000

A 1,658-square-foot house built in 1981 has changed hands.

The property located at 734 Placer Court in Santa Rosa was sold on March 22, 2024, for $626,000, or $378 per square foot.

The layout of this two-story house consists of three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage. The property's lot measures 6,534 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In May 2023, a 1,184-square-foot home on Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $541. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,184-square-foot home at 2458 Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $705,000, a price per square foot of $595. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Gads Hill Street in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,184-square-foot home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $465. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.