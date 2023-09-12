Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $640,000

2309 Hooker Oak Court (Google Street View)

The property located at 2309 Hooker Oak Court in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 22, 2023. The $640,000 purchase price works out to $557 per square foot.

The house, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,149 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of composition shingles materials. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house features a two-car garage.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

A 1,400-square-foot home at 2363 Maria Luz Court in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $731,000, a price per square foot of $522. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,433-square-foot home on Juanita Court in Santa Rosa sold for $649,000, a price per square foot of $453. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Julio Lane in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,148-square-foot home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $553. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

