Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $642,000

A house located at 2381 Citrine Way in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,277-square-foot property, built in 2002, was sold on April 14, 2023. The $642,000 purchase price works out to $503 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 4,261-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Tokay Street in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,227-square-foot home was sold for $639,000, a price per square foot of $521.

In March 2023, a 1,015-square-foot home on Santa Ana Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $567.

A 2,755-square-foot home at 2111 Bedford Street in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $737,500, a price per square foot of $268.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.