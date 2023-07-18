Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $650,000

The property located at 3000 Spring Creek Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023 for $650,000, or $604 per square foot. The house, built in 1951, has an interior space of 1,076 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The property occupies a sizable 6,969-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Martha Way in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,333-square-foot home was sold for $895,000, a price per square foot of $384. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,088-square-foot home on Sonoma Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $758,000, a price per square foot of $697. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 926-square-foot home at 3271 Claremont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $550,000, a price per square foot of $594. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

