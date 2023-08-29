Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $660,000

A 1,198-square-foot house built in 2001 has changed hands. The property located at 2512 Cedar Berry Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 9, 2023. The $660,000 purchase price works out to $551 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. In addition, the house is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Summercreek Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,675-square-foot home was sold for $705,000, a price per square foot of $421. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,465-square-foot home at 555 Courtyard Circle in Santa Rosa sold in August 2023 for $629,000, a price per square foot of $429. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,205-square-foot home on Courtyard Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $473. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.