Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $660,000

The property located at 4864 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 7, 2023. The $660,000 purchase price works out to $391 per square foot. The house, built in 1955, has an interior space of 1,686 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. Situated on a spacious 0.3-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In May 2023, a 2,281-square-foot home on Folia Court in Santa Rosa sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $359. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Buckthorn Court in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,384-square-foot home was sold for $679,000, a price per square foot of $491. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,464-square-foot home at 4715 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $625,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.