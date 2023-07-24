Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $665,000

The property located at 1034 Carr Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on June 30, 2023 for $665,000, or $693 per square foot. The house, built in 1955, has an interior space of 960 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Situated on a spacious 5,662-square-foot lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,413-square-foot home at 1847 Wright Street in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $850,000, a price per square foot of $602. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Pacific Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,298-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In February 2023, a 1,565-square-foot home on Pacific Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.