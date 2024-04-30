Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $675,000

3928 Match Point Avenue (Google Street View)

A 1,617-square-foot house built in 2000 has changed hands.

The property located at 3928 Match Point Avenue in Santa Rosa was sold on April 5, 2024. The $675,000 purchase price works out to $417 per square foot.

This two-story home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property's lot measures 7,840 square feet square feet in area.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

A 1,884-square-foot home at 3908 Deuce Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $670,000, a price per square foot of $356. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In September 2023, a 2,942-square-foot home on Match Point Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $799,000, a price per square foot of $272. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

On Golden Gate Avenue in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 953-square-foot home was sold for $320,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.