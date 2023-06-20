Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $675,000

The property located at 1919 Cooper Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 1, 2023 for $675,000, or $563 per square foot. The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,200 square feet. The property features four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Bellaterra Court in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 2,834-square-foot home was sold for $869,000, a price per square foot of $307. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,570-square-foot home on Gordon Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $860,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 2,639-square-foot home at 2083 Cooper Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $515,250, a price per square foot of $195. The home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.