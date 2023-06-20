Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $679,000

The property located at 5022 Buckthorn Court in Santa Rosa was sold on May 30, 2023. The $679,000 purchase price works out to $491 per square foot. The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,384 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on an 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In December 2022, a 2,173-square-foot home on Dupont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $870,000, a price per square foot of $400. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,740-square-foot home at 4935 Rinwood Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $300,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 1,464-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $427. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.