Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $685,000

2632 Arrowhead Drive (Google Street View)

A house located at 2632 Arrowhead Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,866-square-foot property, built in 1998, was sold on Aug. 25, 2023. The $685,000 purchase price works out to $367 per square foot. This two-story home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In February 2023, a 1,716-square-foot home on Wild Bill Way in Santa Rosa sold for $679,000, a price per square foot of $396. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Silver Spur Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,716-square-foot home was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $233. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,343-square-foot home at 2729 Gallop Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $685,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.