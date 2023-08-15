Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $700,000

The property located at 201 Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 28, 2023 for $700,000, or $518 per square foot. The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,352 square feet. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 7,405 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In April 2023, a 1,352-square-foot home on Valley Oaks Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $514. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,419-square-foot home at 232 Valley Oaks Drive in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $1,195,000, a price per square foot of $494. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,050-square-foot home was sold for $902,000, a price per square foot of $440. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.