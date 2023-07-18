Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $700,000

A house located at 1107 Meridian Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,892-square-foot property, built in 1988, was sold on June 27, 2023, for $700,000, or $370 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 6,535 square feet.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On College Park Circle in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,000-square-foot home was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $550. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,720-square-foot home on Dickens Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $670,000, a price per square foot of $390. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,212-square-foot home at 2496 College Park Circle in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $575,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

