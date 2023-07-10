Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $700,500

A house located at 2113 Magowan Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 924-square-foot property, built in 1949, was sold on June 21, 2023. The $700,500 purchase price works out to $758 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes two bedrooms and one bath. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 6,336 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 1,900-square-foot home was sold for $585,000, a price per square foot of $308. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,077-square-foot home at 1917 Will Scarlet Lane in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $652,500, a price per square foot of $606. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In June 2023, a 1,084-square-foot home on Spring Creek Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $623. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.