Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $705,000

646 Wheeler Street (Google Street View)

A 1,424-square-foot house built in 1905 has changed hands.

The historic property located at 646 Wheeler Street in Santa Rosa was sold on April 19, 2024. The $705,000 purchase price works out to $495 per square foot.

The layout of this single-story home consists of two bedrooms and one bath. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system. In addition, the house is equipped with a detached one-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,791 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

On Charles Street in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 1,083-square-foot home was sold for $630,000, a price per square foot of $582. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,254-square-foot home at 515 Brown Street in Santa Rosa sold in December 2023 for $685,000, a price per square foot of $546. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

In July 2023, a 1,356-square-foot home on Pine Street in Santa Rosa sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $369. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.