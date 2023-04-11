Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $705,000

The property located at 2405 Summercreek Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 21, 2023 for $705,000, or $421 per square foot. The house, built in 2002, has an interior space of 1,675 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 4,791-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Bedford Street in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 2,755-square-foot home was sold for $737,500, a price per square foot of $268.

A 1,227-square-foot home at 2018 Tokay Street in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $639,000, a price per square foot of $521.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.