Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $723,000

The property located at 8828 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on June 29, 2023 for $723,000, or $434 per square foot. The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 1,665 square feet. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 8,712 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

A 2,025-square-foot home at 8841 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hood Mountain Way in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,392-square-foot home was sold for $1,298,000, a price per square foot of $543. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 2,121-square-foot home on Oak Trail Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,100,000, a price per square foot of $519. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.