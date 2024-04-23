Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $745,000

1024 Wyoming Drive (Google Street View)

The property located at 1024 Wyoming Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on April 2, 2024 for $745,000, or $491 per square foot.

The house, built in 1956, has an interior space of 1,516 square feet.

The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home provides a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The lot of the property covers an area of 5,662 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Idaho Drive in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 1,104-square-foot home was sold for $542,500, a price per square foot of $491. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In August 2023, a 1,156-square-foot home on Kansas Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $601. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,769-square-foot home at 4333 Mayette Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $805,000, a price per square foot of $455. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

