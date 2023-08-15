Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $755,000

The property located at 1835 Tisserand Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 28, 2023 for $755,000, or $471 per square foot. The house, built in 1959, has an interior space of 1,603 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Outside, the home presents roofing composed of wood shake roofing / shingles materials. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with an attached two-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot size of the property measures an impressive 5,662 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In April 2023, a 2,259-square-foot home on Fir Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Fir Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,605-square-foot home was sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $330. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,425-square-foot home at 1830 Leafgreen Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $760,000, a price per square foot of $533. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.