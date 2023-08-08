Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $759,000

A 1,405-square-foot house built in 1961 has changed hands. The property located at 729 Karen Way in Santa Rosa was sold on July 21, 2023. The $759,000 purchase price works out to $540 per square foot. This single-story home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area. The lot of the property is substantial, measuring 5,662 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

A 2,052-square-foot home at 812 Brigham Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in May 2023 for $782,500, a price per square foot of $381. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

On Solano Drive in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,529-square-foot home was sold for $700,000, a price per square foot of $458. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,075-square-foot home on Corlano Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $663,000, a price per square foot of $617. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

