Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $780,000

2335 Donna Maria Way (Google Street View)

The property located at 2335 Donna Maria Way in Santa Rosa was sold on April 12, 2024 for $780,000, or $554 per square foot.

The house, built in 1977, has an interior space of 1,408 square feet.

This single-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home features a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,840 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently changed hands close by include:

In July 2023, a 1,400-square-foot home on Maria Luz Court in Santa Rosa sold for $731,000, a price per square foot of $522. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,975-square-foot home at 2325 Hooker Oak Court in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $452,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Hooker Oak Court in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,240-square-foot home was sold for $705,000, a price per square foot of $569. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.