Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $795,000

1950 Creekside Road (Google Street View)

A house located at 1950 Creekside Road in Santa Rosa has a new owner.

The 1,509-square-foot property, built in 1960, was sold on Aug. 30, 2023, for $795,000, or $527 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

A 2,259-square-foot home at 3542 Fir Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $640,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In June 2023, a 1,605-square-foot home on Fir Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $330. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Tisserand Drive in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,603-square-foot home was sold for $755,000, a price per square foot of $471. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.