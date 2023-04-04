Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $795,000

A spacious house located at 920 Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,813-square-foot property, built in 1990, was sold on March 16, 2023. The $795,000 purchase price works out to $283 per square foot. The property features seven bedrooms, four baths, and a detached garage. The unit sits on an 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In January 2023, a 1,092-square-foot home on Dutton Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $513.

A 1,340-square-foot home at 1250 Corby Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $505,000, a price per square foot of $377.

On McMinn Avenue in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,008-square-foot home was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $506.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.