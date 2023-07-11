Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $800,000

A house located at 4771 Granada Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,410-square-foot property, built in 1957, was sold on June 22, 2023, for $800,000, or $567 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, there is a fireplace. Situated on a spacious 0.5-acre lot, the property offers ample outdoor space.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,656-square-foot home at 198 Middle Rincon Road in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $1,125,000, a price per square foot of $679. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,468-square-foot home on Prospect Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $939,000, a price per square foot of $380. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Prospect Place in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,773-square-foot home was sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $338. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

