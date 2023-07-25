Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $805,000

A 1,718-square-foot house built in 1971 has changed hands. The property located at 85 Autumn Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on July 6, 2023. The $805,000 purchase price works out to $469 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home includes an attached two-car garage, offering generous space for vehicles and storage requirements. The property occupies a sizable 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,209-square-foot home was sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $509. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 1,748-square-foot home on Oak Leaf Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $690,000, a price per square foot of $395. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,401-square-foot home at 159 Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $760,000, a price per square foot of $542. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.