Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $816,000

A 2,106-square-foot house built in 1972 has changed hands.

The spacious property located at 3214 Conifer Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 16, 2023. The $816,000 purchase price works out to $387 per square foot. This single-story house offers a roomy layout with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In December 2022, a 2,734-square-foot home on Terra Linda Court in Santa Rosa sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $347. The home has 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

On Buena Vista Drive in Santa Rosa in April 2023 a 2,855-square-foot home was sold for $955,000, a price per square foot of $335. The home has 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,978-square-foot home at 527 Buena Vista Drive in Santa Rosa sold in July 2023 for $725,000, a price per square foot of $367. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

