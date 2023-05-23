Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $820,000

A 1,552-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The property located at 385 Riven Rock Way in Santa Rosa was sold on May 2, 2023, for $820,000, or $528 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 3,049-square-foot lot.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

In February 2023, a 2,005-square-foot home on Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $369.

On Miramonte Place in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 2,065-square-foot home was sold for $902,000, a price per square foot of $437.

A 2,065-square-foot home at 7776 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $795,000, a price per square foot of $385.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.