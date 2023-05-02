Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $823,500

The property located at 2614 Tuscan Court in Santa Rosa was sold on April 10, 2023. The $823,500 purchase price works out to $546 per square foot. The house, built in 1965, has an interior space of 1,508 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,969-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been purchased nearby:

A 1,501-square-foot home at 2527 Tachevah Drive in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $655,000, a price per square foot of $436.

On Cheyenne Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,488-square-foot home was sold for $760,000, a price per square foot of $511.

In March 2023, a 1,319-square-foot home on Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $493.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.