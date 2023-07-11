Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $835,000

A 1,498-square-foot house built in 1940 has changed hands. The property located at 1596 Wright Street in Santa Rosa was sold on June 21, 2023. The $835,000 purchase price works out to $557 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home consists of three bedrooms and two baths. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house features an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,356 square feet.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Pacific Avenue in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 1,298-square-foot home was sold for $625,000, a price per square foot of $482. The home has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

A 1,565-square-foot home at 1211 Pacific Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $435,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In December 2022, a 1,413-square-foot home on Wright Street in Santa Rosa sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $602. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.