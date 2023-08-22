Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $845,000

A house located at 5526 Dupont Drive in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,466-square-foot property, built in 1964, was sold on July 31, 2023, for $845,000, or $576 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home provides a one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage.

Additional houses that have recently been sold close by include:

On Beech Avenue in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 1,620-square-foot home was sold for $710,500, a price per square foot of $439. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 2,394-square-foot home on El Encanto Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $820,000, a price per square foot of $343. The home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

A 1,980-square-foot home at 5710 Reynaud Court in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $835,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

