Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $847,000

A house located at 163 California Avenue in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 1,301-square-foot property, built in 1949, was sold on June 14, 2023. The $847,000 purchase price works out to $651 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with floor/wall heating and a cooling system. In addition, the house comes with an attached one-car garage, ensuring secure parking and storage. The property occupies a sizable 6,534-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

In December 2022, a 1,402-square-foot home on Alderbrook Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $510. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,082-square-foot home was sold for $566,000, a price per square foot of $523. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,194-square-foot home at 1913 Leonard Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $720,000, a price per square foot of $603. The home has 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom.

