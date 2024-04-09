Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $859,000

The property located at 5567 Yerba Buena Road in Santa Rosa was sold on March 19, 2024.

The $859,000 purchase price works out to $507 per square foot.

The house, built in 1971, has an interior space of 1,695 square feet.

The layout of this two-story house includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home comes with a three-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage and additional storage space. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.3-acre.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

On Yerba Buena Road in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 2,210-square-foot home was sold for $901,000, a price per square foot of $408. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,830-square-foot home at 5618 Monte Verde Drive in Santa Rosa sold in November 2023 for $935,000, a price per square foot of $511. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In February 2024, a 1,318-square-foot home on Dupont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $558. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

