Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $860,000

A spacious house located at 4922 Heather Glen Circle in Santa Rosa has new owners.

The 2,164-square-foot property, built in 1984, was sold on Aug. 17, 2023. The $860,000 purchase price works out to $397 per square foot. This two-story home boasts a generous living space with four bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the house provides a one-car garage, offering a dedicated parking spot and storage area.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,990-square-foot home at 4916 Kinsington Court in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $1,050,000, a price per square foot of $528. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Westminster Place in Santa Rosa in August 2023 a 1,725-square-foot home was sold for $1,095,000, a price per square foot of $635. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

In March 2023, a 1,756-square-foot home on Rockmeadow Place in Santa Rosa sold for $487,500, a price per square foot of $278. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.