3-bedroom home in Santa Rosa sells for $860,000

A 1,763-square-foot house built in 1951 has changed hands. The property located at 550 Richmond Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 13, 2023, for $860,000, or $488 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two baths, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Nordyke Avenue in Santa Rosa in January 2023 a 828-square-foot home was sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $731.

A 1,079-square-foot home at 2218 Nordyke Avenue in Santa Rosa sold in January 2023 for $514,500, a price per square foot of $477.

In February 2023, a 1,858-square-foot home on Carr Avenue in Santa Rosa sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $396.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.