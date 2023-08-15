Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $870,000

A spacious house located at 5677 Evening Way in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,024-square-foot property, built in 2001, was sold on July 28, 2023, for $870,000, or $430 per square foot. The layout of this two-story home includes three bedrooms and three baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. In addition, the house provides an attached two-car garage, granting ample space for parking and storage purposes. The lot of the property covers a substancial area of 8,443 square feet.

Other houses have recently changed hands nearby:

On Diane Way in Santa Rosa in July 2023 a 1,570-square-foot home was sold for $887,000, a price per square foot of $565. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In May 2023, a 2,134-square-foot home on Hazelwood Court in Santa Rosa sold for $1,077,000, a price per square foot of $505. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,980-square-foot home at 5710 Reynaud Court in Santa Rosa sold in June 2023 for $835,000, a price per square foot of $422. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

