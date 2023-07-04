Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $870,000

A house located at 5424 Evonne Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 1,400-square-foot property, built in 1960, was sold on June 12, 2023. The $870,000 purchase price works out to $621 per square foot. The layout of this single-story home includes two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The home's exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the house is equipped with a one-car garage, allowing for convenient vehicle storage. The property occupies a sizable 6,534-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

A 1,240-square-foot home at 5432 Melita Road in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $679,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Hazelwood Court in Santa Rosa in May 2023 a 2,134-square-foot home was sold for $1,077,000, a price per square foot of $505. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

In April 2023, a 1,541-square-foot home on Raters Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $487. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

