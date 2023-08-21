Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $876,000

A 1,484-square-foot house built in 1976 has changed hands. The property located at 6433 Meadow Creek Lane in Santa Rosa was sold on Aug. 3, 2023. The $876,000 purchase price works out to $590 per square foot. The layout of this single-story house consists of two bedrooms and two baths. On the exterior, the home features wood shake roofing / shingles. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home is equipped with an attached two-car garage, accommodating vehicles and storage needs efficiently.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In May 2023, a 1,304-square-foot home on Stonecroft Terrace in Santa Rosa sold for $617,000, a price per square foot of $473. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,686-square-foot home at 6560 Meadowridge Drive in Santa Rosa sold in February 2023 for $800,000, a price per square foot of $474. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Stonecroft Terrace in Santa Rosa in June 2023 a 1,659-square-foot home was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $497. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.