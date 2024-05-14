Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $900,000

2560 Barona Place (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 2560 Barona Place in Santa Rosa was sold on April 18, 2024 for $900,000, or $330 per square foot.

The house, built in 1969, has an interior space of 2,728 square feet.

This single-story house has three bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace adds character to the home. The property is equipped with a cooling system. In addition, the home includes a two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,147 square feet.

Additional houses that have recently been purchased close by include:

In November 2023, a 2,001-square-foot home on Hillsboro Circle in Santa Rosa sold for $980,000, a price per square foot of $490. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 1,986-square-foot home at 2916 Joyce Street in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $810,000, a price per square foot of $408. The home has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.

On Horseshoe Drive in Santa Rosa in March 2023 a 1,680-square-foot home was sold for $920,000, a price per square foot of $548. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.