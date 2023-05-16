Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $902,000

A spacious house located at 177 Oak Shadow Drive in Santa Rosa has a new owner. The 2,050-square-foot property, built in 1972, was sold on April 24, 2023. The $902,000 purchase price works out to $440 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. It sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other houses have recently been sold nearby:

In February 2023, a 1,718-square-foot home on Valley Oaks Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $779,000, a price per square foot of $453.

A 1,725-square-foot home at 251 Mockingbird Circle in Santa Rosa sold in March 2023 for $580,000, a price per square foot of $336.

On Valley Oaks Place in Santa Rosa in February 2023 a 1,870-square-foot home was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $455.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.