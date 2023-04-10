A spacious house located at 4745 Prospect Avenue in Santa Rosa has new owners. The 2,468-square-foot property, built in 1995, was sold on March 22, 2023, for $939,000, or $380 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and three parking spaces. The unit sits on a 6,534-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In December 2022, a 1,761-square-foot home on Acacia Lane in Santa Rosa sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $426.

A 1,773-square-foot home at 4684 Prospect Place in Santa Rosa sold in December 2022 for $750,000, a price per square foot of $423.

On Acacia Lane in Santa Rosa in December 2022 a 2,384-square-foot home was sold for $652,727, a price per square foot of $274.

This automated story was produced for the Santa Rosa Press Democrat by United Robots using artificial intelligence and data science. Property information is compiled from municipal assessors in Sonoma County. For any errors email info@pressdemocrat.com.