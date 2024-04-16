Single-family residence sells in Santa Rosa for $982,500

359 Twin Lakes Drive (Google Street View)

The spacious property located at 359 Twin Lakes Drive in Santa Rosa was sold on March 25, 2024 for $982,500, or $480 per square foot.

The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 2,046 square feet.

This single-story house has two bedrooms and two baths. Inside, a fireplace enhances the ambiance of the living area. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. In addition, the home comes with a one-car garage, offering a designated parking space and extra storage capacity. The lot of the property covers an area of 4,000 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In August 2023, a 2,025-square-foot home on Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold for $1,400,000, a price per square foot of $691. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

A 2,025-square-foot home at 8841 Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa sold in April 2023 for $680,000, a price per square foot of $336. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

On Oakmont Drive in Santa Rosa in November 2023 a 1,870-square-foot home was sold for $865,000, a price per square foot of $463. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

